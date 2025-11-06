4th T20I: Marsh admits India were 'world-class' after Australia crashed in chase

Carrara (Gold Coast), Nov 6 Australia captain Mitchell Marsh admitted his side fell short against a “world-class” Indian team after a dramatic batting collapse saw them lose the fourth T20I by 48 runs at Carrara Oval on Thursday.

The defeat handed India an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, with one game left to play in Brisbane on Saturday.

"Walking off, I thought around 167 was par on that wicket. The wicket provided a few challenges with the bat. In those situations, you just need a couple of partnerships, and we weren’t able to build that. So, fair play to India, they’re a world-class team, especially in these conditions," Marsh said after the match.

Despite India posting what appeared to be a modest total of 167 for 8 on a two-paced pitch with variable bounce, their bowlers produced a commanding performance to turn the contest decisively in their favour.

Washington Sundar led the attack with remarkable figures of 3 for 3, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each. All six bowlers used by India took at least one wicket as Australia, well placed at 67 for 1, were bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs, losing their last nine wickets for just 52 runs.

Australia started brightly with Marsh and Matthew Short finding six boundaries between them, but the introduction of spin changed the tone of the chase. Axar struck first, trapping Short lbw after a failed sweep before returning to castle Josh Inglis. Marsh, who looked set on 35, was deceived by a slower ball from Dube and holed out to backward square leg, opening the floodgates for India.

"In an ideal world, you’d have your full-strength side every game, but some of the boys have a big series coming up. We also like giving guys opportunities leading into a World Cup. More opportunities, guys get in games like this with high pressure, I think it's great," Marsh added when asked about Australia’s rotation policy.

After Marsh’s dismissal, Australia’s middle order crumbled. Tim David miscued a pull shot off Dube to extra cover, while Josh Philippe fell to Arshdeep Singh, caught at short mid-wicket. Glenn Maxwell, who had struck a record-breaking hundred earlier in the series, was undone by a sharp googly from Varun Chakaravarthy that clipped the top of off stump.

From there, Sundar took control. He trapped Marcus Stoinis lbw and then completed a sharp return catch to dismiss Xavier Bartlett, reaching his 50th T20I wicket in the process. Jasprit Bumrah added to Australia’s misery by bowling Ben Dwarshuis for his 99th T20I scalp, before Sundar fittingly ended the game, having Adam Zampa hole out to long-on.

It was a complete bowling performance from India, who showed adaptability and composure on a tricky surface. For Marsh and his side, however, it was another frustrating evening where promise turned into collapse.

Australia will now head to Brisbane facing a must-win situation to finish the series on a positive note, while India will look to close out the series 3–1 with another all-round effort.

