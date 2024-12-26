4th Test: Bumrah leads India’s fightback as Smith’s 68 not out takes Australia to 311/6

Melbourne, Dec 26 Fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah led India’s fightback in the final session with late wickets, while Steve Smith hit an unbeaten 68 to take Australia to 311/6 in 86 overs at stumps on day one of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After being taken for boundaries by debutant batter Sam Konstas in the first session, India were on the happier side in the last session of the day, where they took out four wickets, including three scalps in the space of 23 balls – two of them belonged to Bumrah, who had 3-75 against his name. But Smith’s rearguard effort, laced with five fours and a six, ensured Australia crossed 300-mark.

With the second new ball six overs old, India will be hoping to make early inroads on Friday and stop Australia in their pursuit of reaching 400. The final session began with Marnus Labuschagne striking two boundaries off Ravindra Jadeja and reaching his second half-century of the series off 114 balls.

From the other end, Smith was pulling and using his feet well to take three boundaries collectively off Jadeja and Washington Sundar. But after the first drinks break, Labuschagne danced down the pitch to hit over Sundar’s head, but only gave a simple catch to mid-off and fell for 72, thus ending his 83-run partnership with Smith.

Bumrah came back to get a back of the length ball nip back sharply into Travis Head, who shouldered his arms and hit the top of off-stump. He then had Mitchell Marsh pull a short ball behind to keeper Rishabh Pant moving to his right to complete the catch

Akash Deep was finally rewarded for his persistence when he got one to rear up at Alex Carey from round the wicket, and forced the batter to nick behind to Pant, and end a 53-run stand for the sixth wicket. Amidst all the chaos, Smith continued to stand like a rigid rock and bring up his 42nd half-century in Tests.

His tenth fifty-plus score at the iconic venue was crucial towards him and Pat Cummins (eight not out) seeing Australia through to the stumps on a day which totally belonged to them in front of 87,242 fans.

Brief scores: Australia 311/6 in 86 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 72, Steve Smith 68 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3-75, Washington Sundar 1-37) against India.

