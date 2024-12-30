4th Test: Rohit, Rahul & Kohli fall as India reel at 33/3 in chase of 340 against Australia

Melbourne, Dec 30 The trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fell cheaply in a massive chase of 340 as India reached 33/3 in 26.1 overs on day five of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After Jasprit Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul by castling Nathan Lyon and ended Australia’s second innings on 234 in 83.4 overs, India got through the first hour of their chase unscathed in the face of Australia’s bowlers asking them tough questions.

But a double wicket maiden from skipper Pat Cummins and Starc taking out Kohli at the stroke of lunch meant Australia ended the session strong. With Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 14 off 83 balls and Rishabh Pant to join in after lunch, the game is still on a knife’s edge, though its tilted more towards Australia.

Chasing 340, India had an extremely watchful start as Australia’s bowlers beat them consistently with great deliveries. It meant that Rohit and Jaiswal had to curb their run-scoring shots, allowing Australia to settle into great rhythm.

Rohit’s first attempt in playing an aggressive shot caused his downfall – in a bid to whip off Cummins through the leg-side, he got a leading edge and was caught by gully on the second attempt to dismiss the skipper on nine runs off 40 balls.

On last ball of the same over, Cummins bowled a back of the length ball which left KL Rahul in two minds and nicked behind to second slip for a five-ball duck. With Australia keeping a lid on the run-flow, Jaiswal and Kohli went into a shell.

They were also beaten while defending, but at the stroke of lunch, Kohli went for a big drive and was caught at first slip off Starc's full length delivery to be out for five off 29 balls. With Jaiswal, Pant and all-rounders to follow, India need to put in a rearguard effort if they are to avoid losing the match.

Previously, India took only ten balls and conceded just six runs to wrap up Australia’s second innings. Bumrah got his fifth wicket by sending Lyon's stumps flying with an inswinger sneaking through the gate. It also took Bumrah’s match figures to 9/156, with his tally of wickets in this series standing at 30.

Brief Scores: Australia 474 and 234 in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5-57, Mohammed Siraj 3-70) lead India 369 and 33/3 in 26.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 14 not out; Pat Cummins 2-10) by 307 runs

