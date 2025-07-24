4th Test: Stokes picks 5-72 to restrict India for 358 despite Pant’s courageous 54

Manchester, July 24 Skipper Ben Stokes grabbed 5-72 as he took the lead for England to bowl India out for 358 in 114.1 overs on day two of fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Countering England’s better show with the ball was Rishabh Pant astonishing everyone by coming out to bat despite a fractured fifth metatarsal in the right foot and hitting a brave 54 off 75 balls – a knock which will be talked for ages to come.

Pant, who retired hurt on 37 after the painful blow to the foot on day one, added 17 more runs to India’s total and that meant they managed to cross 350-run mark on a pitch which could prove to be a handful for the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and debutant Anshul Kamboj.

The second session began with Washington Sundar getting a healthy edge off Stokes for four, before he hooked a short ball straight to Chris Woakes to deep fine leg and fall for 27 off 90 balls. Stokes completed his first five-wicket haul in eight years when his outswinger took an edge of Kamboj’s bat and was caught safely by Jamie Smith.

Pant finally got the timing right when he nailed a pull off Archer for six and reached his 18th Test fifty in 69 balls by reaching out to Stokes’ wide ball and sent it cracking through cover for four. But for the second consecutive time, Archer sent Pant’s off-stump on a cartwheel ride, as hit gutsy knock came to an end at 54 off 75 balls and received rousing reception from the spectators.

Siraj and Bumrah hanged around to hit a boundary each, before the latter swung a leg-side delivery off Archer and the ball was caught by Smith. After Root persuaded to go for a review, that proved to be a shrewd move as a nick was detected and resulted in India’s innings coming to an end, with Archer taking 3-73.

Brief Scores: India 358 in 114.1 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Ben Stokes 5-72, Jofra Archer 3-73) against England

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor