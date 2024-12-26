4th Test: Sundar replaces Gill as Australia win toss, elect to bat first against India

Melbourne, Dec 26 Off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar replaces Shubman Gill as Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Boxing Day Test at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently tied at 1-1. With Gill going out, India captain Rohit Sharma has slotted himself at number three. Sundar becomes India’s second spin bowling option at Melbourne alongside left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. It also means India has now three all-rounders in Sundar, Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

“We would have batted as well, looks like a good wicket. The series is 1-1, a lot to play for, it gives us a perfect opportunity to show what we are as a team. Whatever situation lies in front of you, you have to fight. It's a new day and we are looking forward to it. Yes, I will (bat at top of the order),” said Rohit.

Meanwhile, Australia, who won their first toss of the series, teenaged opener Sam Konstas received Baggy Green cap number 468 from former Test captain Mark Taylor, and comes into the playing eleven in place of Nathan McSweeney.

With sweltering heat and seam-friendly pitch on offer, Konstas will face a baptism of fire against Jasprit Bumrah immediately in the match. Australia have also brought back Scott Boland to replace Josh Hazlewood, who is out of remainder of the series with a calf injury he suffered in the Brisbane Test.

"The pitch looks good. There's a bit of a grass like an old MCG wicket, looks nice and firm. The sun is out, 1-1, which is what everyone wanted to see. It’s been a great series so far. As a child in Australia when you wake up, you have a good night's sleep after Christmas, and you look forward to the first ball," he said.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland

