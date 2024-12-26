4th Test: Top-order smash fifties as Aus post 311/6 despite Bumrah’s 3-75

Melbourne, Dec 26 Day one of the Boxing Day Test rightfully lived up to its billing as Australia’s top four batters smashed fifties of varying kinds and helped the hosts’ post 311/6 in 86 overs at the close of Day 1 play against India. For the visitors’, it was Jasprit Bumrah yet again, who shined with figures of 3-75.

But Bumrah didn’t have a great start, thanks to teenaged Sam Konstas showing the adventurousness of youth by unfurling his ramp shots and taking down the lethal Bumrah in a way no one ever thought would happen. Though Konstas’ fun ended at 60 and was given a standing ovation by 87,242 fans, Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Steve Smith (68 not out) ensured Australia ended day one in a strong position.

The top four batters getting fifties for Australia at the iconic venue was the first instance of this happening for the hosts’ since the Rawalpindi Test on the 2022 tour of Pakistan. The first 1.5 hours of the day belonged to debutant Konstas, who became Australia’s fourth-youngest men's Test player, as he exploded in an ebullient and extraordinary way to hit one of the best debut knocks in a Boxing Day Test.

Coming into the eleven at the expense of Nathan McSweeney, Konstas was beaten four times by a red-hot Jasprit Bumrah, and beaten multiple times thereafter, including on unsuccessful attempts to ramp him above the keeper’s head.

But that didn't stop Konstas from trying to rattle Bumrah and India off with an array of scoops, reverse-scoops and crunchy shots in a sparkling innings laced with four fours and two sixes.

He added 89 runs for the opening wicket with Usman Khawaja, which is now the highest opening partnership for Australia in this series. Konstas’ taking the attack to Bumrah also ensured Khawaja freed up and be the most fluent version of himself in the series.

Konstas’ madness began in seventh over when he shuffled across to scoop Bumrah for four, before reverse ramping him for six and four, respectively, in a 14-run over, marking it the first time since 2021 that a batter hit the pacer for a maximum in Tests. Such was the effect of Konstas’ exciting knock that India had to shift the third slip to deep third man.

After cutting Mohammed Siraj for four past backward point, Konstas had a bit of an exchange with Virat Kohli after they bumped shoulders. That desperate tactic of intimidating Konstas didn’t yield anything good as the youngster thumped, launched and sliced Bumrah for two fours and a six, before getting a delightful fifty.

After pulling Siraj for a handsome four, Konstas survived a close lbw appeal off Jadeja. But the left-arm spinner had the last laugh in his next over as he came from round the wicket to dart one in and trap Konstas plumb lbw for 60 off 65 balls, as he walked off to a standing ovation and handsomely justifying the gamble of George Bailey-led selection committee on picking him for a crunch Test match.

Post that, Labuschagne looked comfortable in hitting two boundaries off Jadeja, but he and Khawaja were circumspect, as the first four overs after lunch were all maidens. Khawaja broke the shackles with a fierce pull off Akash Deep going for four.

Just as it was the case in Brisbane, Akash troubled both Australian batters, and beat them consistently but didn’t get any wickets. It meant Khawaja, despite being scratchy, continued to be solid by driving Akash past mid-on, before getting a thick outside edge off him to complete his first fifty of the series.

With a leg slip kept in place, Labuschagne had to encounter some tight bowling from Siraj, who was angling the deliveries towards his body and even hit him on the crotch multiple times, though he got two boundaries.

India had something to smile about when Bumrah’s innocuous short ball led to Khawaja toe-ending the pull straight to mid-wicket, as the batter fell for 57 off 121 balls. Labuschagne and Smith took a four each off Jadeja and Washington Sundar to end an attritional session where only 64 runs came for Australia.

Post tea, India were on the happier side as they took out four wickets, including three scalps in the space of 23 balls – two of them belonged to Bumrah, who had 3-75 against his name. But Smith’s rearguard effort, laced with five fours and a six, ensured Australia crossed the 300-mark.

The final session began with Labuschagne striking two boundaries off Jadeja and reach his second half-century of the series off 114 balls. From the other end, Smith was pulling and using his feet well to take three boundaries collectively off Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

But after the first drinks break, Labuschagne danced down the pitch to hit over Sundar’s head, but only gave a simple catch to mid-off and fall for 72, thus ending his 83-run partnership with Smith. Bumrah came back to get a back of the length ball nip back sharply into Travis Head, who shouldered his arms and hit the top of off-stump.

He then had Mitchell Marsh pull a short ball behind to keeper Rishabh Pant moving to his right. Akash was finally rewarded for his persistence when he got one to rear up at Alex Carey from round the wicket and forced the batter to nick behind to Pant, and end a 53-run stand for the sixth wicket. Amidst all the chaos, Smith continued to stand like a rigid rock and bring up his 42nd half-century in Tests.

His tenth fifty-plus score at the iconic venue was crucial towards him and Pat Cummins (eight not out) seeing Australia through to stumps on a day that totally belonged to them. With the second new ball six overs old, India will be hoping to make early inroads on Friday and stop Australia in their pursuit of reaching 400.

Brief Scores: Australia 311/6 in 86 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 72, Steve Smith 68 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3-75, Washington Sundar 1-37) against India

