5-time champ Derek Fisher, HOF Gary Payton to visit India for first-ever NBA house

Mumbai, May 6 Five-time NBA winner Derek Fisher and Hall of Fame Gary Payton will visit India for the first-ever NBA house, an interactive fan event celebrating the convergence of basketball, music and culture, will take place here on June 7 and 8 at the DOME, SVP Stadium.

Fischer is best known for his 18-season career as a point guard, primarily with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a five-time NBA champion, having won titles with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010. Beyond his playing career, Fisher also transitioned to coaching, including a stint as head coach of the New York Knicks.

Payton was the second pick in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. He also played with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat and won an NBA championship with the Heat in 2006. He earned a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games while playing for the 'Dream Team'. He was nicknamed "The Glove" for his defensive abilities and is one of only two players, alongside Marcus Smart (2022), to win the Defensive Player of the Year honour.

Held in conjunction with the 2025 NBA Finals, the two-day event, organised by National Basketball Association and Budweiser, will feature basketball-themed activities, live musical performances, meet-and-greets with five-time NBA champion Fisher and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Payton, photo opportunities with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, as well as performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings’ dunk team.

"The first BUDX NBA House will be a must-visit destination for the passionate NBA fans in India to come together and celebrate their love of the game amid the excitement of the NBA Finals,” said NBA Asia Head of Strategy and NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry.

“We look forward to bringing this signature showcase of the NBA, music and culture to India at a time when there is incredible momentum around basketball in the country.”

