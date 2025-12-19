5th T20I: ‘Surya the batter’ went missing somewhere, he will be back stronger, says Yadav

Ahmedabad, Dec 19 After India clinched a 3-1 T20I series win over South Africa through a 30-run victory in the fifth game, skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted his own batting form went missing during the series but promised with absolute honesty that he would come back stronger with the bat in future.

In the series, Suryakumar managed scores of 12, 5, 12 and 5, raising serious concerns over his form ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. At the same time, he expressed satisfaction at India’s overall performance in T20Is this year, though he couldn’t score a single fifty.

“Maybe the only thing we couldn’t quite manage was finding ‘Surya the batter.’ I think he went missing somewhere! But he’ll be back stronger. As a team, I’m really happy. Whenever we were in trouble, someone always put their hand up and pulled us through. As captain, that’s very satisfying,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reflecting on the team’s approach in the series win, Suryakumar highlighted the emphasis on consistency and intent. “From the start of the series, we wanted to stick to a particular brand of cricket and we did exactly that. We didn’t try to do anything different.

“We wanted to express ourselves in all departments and the results are right there in front of everyone. This is something we felt was missing in our last few series. This is exactly how we wanted to bat, once someone gets going, they don’t stop. We wanted that relentless intent, and today it worked beautifully,” he said.

Suryakumar also explained the tactical use of Jasprit Bumrah and praised Washington Sundar’s contribution with the ball upfront. “Yes, we wanted to try something different. The plan was to use Bumrah in one over in the powerplay, control the middle phase after drinks and then have him ready for the death overs.

“Washi stepped up brilliantly today and took responsibility. We were under pressure at times, we were challenged, but this game is about how you respond and the boys did really well. It’s been challenging but a very good series. We did almost everything we wanted to,” he added.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said a chase of 232 always needed perfect things, but felt the experience of playing the T20I series will prove to be valuable in their World Cup preparation.

“Chasing 232 was always going to need a near-perfect effort. Quinny and the top three set it up really well for us and we were right in the contest. But in the middle overs, we just couldn’t quite maintain that momentum.

“Still, there’s plenty to take away - lessons we’ll learn as a group. With quite a few World Cup games being played here, I’m sure this experience will prove valuable. It was challenging, definitely. We were asked some tough questions.

“That’s a good thing because now we have a clearer idea of what’s required if we want to lift the World Cup. We faced a quality Indian side that played really well, and credit to them. But we also looked inward, identified areas to improve, and the lessons we’ve learned over these two weeks are invaluable,” he elaborated.

Asked if they got clarity about their World Cup squad, Markram said, “Absolutely. Early in the series we did a bit of experimenting - different combinations, trying players in various roles, figuring out where we get the best out of everyone.

“I think now we’ve got a lot of answers. Heading into the World Cup, things will definitely be more structured. Whatever we do, it’ll be with one goal in mind - giving ourselves the best chance to lift that trophy.”

