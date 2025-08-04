5th Test: India deserved to make it 2-2 for the good cricket they have played, says Hussain

London, Aug 4 After India sealed a narrow six-run win over England in the fifth Test at The Oval, former captain Nasser Hussain said the Shubman Gill-led side deserved to tie the five-match series at 2-2 because of the good cricket they have played in the last six weeks.

Led by Mohammed Siraj’s 5-104 and Prasidh Krishna’s 4-126, India completed a surreal Test win to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at 2-2. The duo ensured that India got the required four wickets to bowl out England for 367 in chase of 374.

"It would have been a travesty had England won the series 3-1. India deserve to make to 2-2 for the amount of good cricket they have played in this series. The final scoreline was well and truly deserved by India, and it was very fitting for Siraj to get the final wicket," said Hussain on Sky Sports’.

Michael Atherton, ex-England captain, lauded Siraj for leading India’s fightback on day five. “Congratulations to India. They’ve been competitive throughout. They looked dead and buried yesterday afternoon - the game seemed gone when Brook and Root were batting so magnificently."

"But they’ve come back through that man, Mohammed Siraj, who finishes with figures of 5 for 104. Brilliant. What a series it’s been. It’s been fiery at times, with tension and needle, but these two teams have delivered a magnificent contest.”

On the BBC Test Match Special, Deep Dasgupta, former India wicketkeeper, said India’s miraculous win at The Oval, is one of their greatest away Test wins. “I am speechless. This has been another fightback story. This has to be up there as one of India's greatest Test victories outside India for sure.”

“Mohammed Siraj - he was the one who missed that opportunity off Harry Brook when India were on top. He's come back and picked up five-fer and that last wicket. The effort he's put in right through this series, it's only fair he picked up that last wicket.”

“2-2 is the only fair scoreline. From game one onwards, it's been very close, very tight and a 2-2 is a right reflection of these two teams and how they play,” he said.

