5th Test: Siraj’s five-for powers India to thrilling six-run win, level series 2-2

London, Aug 4 Mohammed Siraj delivered a fiery five-wicket haul as India produced a sensational four-wicket burst on a nerve-shredding final morning at The Oval to beat England by six runs and square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

England began Day 5 needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand and were firm favourites. But Indian seamers - relentless and inspired - ripped through the hosts' lower order to script one of their finest overseas heists.

Siraj struck twice in a dramatic opening burst. Jamie Smith flirted outside off and edged to Dhruv Jurel, UltraEdge confirming a crisp spike. Moments later, Jamie Overton was trapped in front by a sharp nip-backer - England's review proved futile as ball-tracking upheld umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s call.

Prasidh Krishna then produced the knockout punch - a brutal 141 kph yorker that shattered Josh Tongue’s middle stump, triggering wild celebrations. From a seemingly safe 347/6, England slid to 354/9. With one wicket in hand and 20 runs needed, Chris Woakes - shoulder dislocated but spirit unbowed - hobbled to the crease.

The climax came shortly after. Siraj hit the perfect length and Gus Atkinson, who fought bravely for 17, nicked behind to hand India a pulsating six-run win.

It marked a memorable comeback for a youthful Indian team led by Shubman Gill in the absence of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though their absence loomed large early in the series, India’s young brigade - energised by a potent pace attack and flashes of brilliance - seized their moment.

Earlier, Joe Root and Harry Brook’s centuries on Day 4 had dragged England back into contention, but India’s discipline and composure held sway, confirming a fitting 2-2 result to an enthralling five-match series.

Brief scores: India 224 & 396 in 88 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 118, Akash Deep 66; Josh Tongue 5-125, Gus Atkinson 3-127) beat England 247 & 367/10 in 85.1 overs (Harry Brook 111, Joe Root 105; Mohammed Siraj 5-104, Prasidh Krishna 4-126) by six runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor