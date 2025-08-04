5th Test: Win at The Oval means absolutely everything, will rank right at the top, says KL Rahul

London, Aug 4 After India pulled off a sensational six-run win over England in the fifth Test at The Oval, senior opener KL Rahul said the victory means absolutely everything for the visitors, adding that it ranks right at the top in terms of their achievements in overseas Tests.

Needing to take the last four wickets for a win, India managed to bowl out England for 367 in a chase of 374 on a dramatic day five. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj excelled again by taking five wickets and claimed the Player of the Match award.

“It means absolutely everything. I have played cricket for a while. We won the Champions Trophy. I have seen India lift the World Cup; nothing compares to lifting the World Cup. But so many doubts, so many questions about whether Test cricket will stay or not,” Rahul told the official broadcaster at the end of the match on Monday.

“I think both the teams, with the way we have played the series, I guess, have answered the question. For us as a team that wasn't given a chance in the series, for us to fight back and fight every game and get a result of 2-2 - might seem like a draw.”

“But for us and for the Indian Test cricket going into the future, this will rank right at the top, and this is where the change begins, and the team will win a lot more series outside of India. The whole team deserves it,” said Rahul.

Rahul, who scored 532 runs in the series at an average of 53.2, said he felt strange about being a senior figure in the team, but felt it was his time to step up and guide youngsters on the tour of England. “Once I joined the team, it hit me (Not having the senior players around). To look around and not see them (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R. Ashwin) felt a bit weird.”

“Everyone came to me and asked me about conditions, and that is when it hit me that okay, I have stepped into a different role to help the younger guys and use all the experience and really put my hand up and stand up for this team.”

“Really happy with individual performance. As openers, we wanted to give the team a solid start. That was my goal, and I really wanted to take the responsibility for the team,” he said.

Rahul signed off by saying Shubman Gill has all the attributes to be a great Test captain for India. “Shubman has been phenomenal. He has really led from the front. Has worked really hard with the boys."

"He has been tactically really good. The changes he has made have always gotten us wickets somehow. He will grow further. He is here to stay as a leader and take this Indian Test team to great heights.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor