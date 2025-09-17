8 Indians qualify for ISSF WC final in Doha, Manu makes cut in two events

New Delhi, Sep 17 Eight Indian shooters have secured their places in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final 2025, scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from December 4 to 9.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, is the only Indian shooter to have made the cut in two events, the women’s 10m air pistol and the women’s 25m pistol, for the year ending ISSF showpiece, which determines the international Shooting season’s best shooter, in each of the 12 individual Olympic events.

Indian shooters have made the cut in five of the 12 events that will feature in the season-ending competition in Doha, an ISSF Prize money event.

Besides Manu, leading the charge for India in Doha, will be teenager Suruchi Singh, who emerged as the breakout star of the year, dominating the women’s 10m air pistol with three back-to-back gold medals in Buenos Aires, Lima, and Munich, not only qualifying for Doha, but also securing the number one rank in the world in women’s air pistol which she holds currently.

Olympian Esha Singh also qualified in the women’s 10m air pistol event, with her gold medal winning performance in the fourth and final ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China.

Others who have qualified include former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who booked his spot in the men’s 10m air rifle with a gold medal in Buenos Aires, while Olympian Arjun Babuta, ensured his presence in the same event, with a silver in Lima.

Reigning Asian Champion and world-record holder Sift Kaur Samra, has also qualified in the women’s 50m rifle three positions (3P) event, aided by her gold in Buenos Aires, while fellow Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu, secured his berth in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol, with a brilliant gold winning effort at the same venue.

Rounding off India’s list of qualifiers is Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who gained entry in the women’s 25m pistol with her silver in Lima, given China’s Sun Yujie had already secured her berth through a gold in Buenos Aires.

The ISSF has also confirmed prize money for the medalists at the ISSF World Cup Final 2025, with gold medal winners receiving 5,000 euros, silver medalists earning 4,000 euros and bronze medalists taking home 2,000 euros.

Beyond these qualifications, other Indian athletes will still have an opportunity to qualify for the Finals through medal winning performances at the upcoming ISSF World Championship Shotgun in Athens, Greece, and the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, in October and November, respectively.

India’s overall campaign at the four World Cup stages for Rifle/Pistol in 2025, held in Buenos Aires, Lima, Munich, and Ningbo, with separate shotgun world cup stages also being held in Nicosia and Lonato, was one of their strongest yet.

The Indian shooting team collected a total of 22 medals, including 9 golds, 6 silver and 7 bronze across rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines, to finish second overall, reaffirming their position as of the world’s powerhouse shooting nations.

