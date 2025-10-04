A bit of shock to see Rohit not going to Australia as captain, says Harbhajan Singh

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh says that seeing Rohit Sharma going to Australia for the ODI series solely as a player and not as a captain is a bit of a shocker. Notably, Shubman Gill replaced the Mumbai batter as the ODI captain when the BCCI announced the squads for the Australia tour.

Speaking on JioHotstar after the conclusion of the first Test between India and West Indies, Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on Shubman Gill’s appointment as ODI captain:

“Congratulations to Shubman Gill. Obviously, he has been leading the team well in Test cricket, and now he’s been given another responsibility: to lead the ODI side as well. Of course, Rohit has been replaced as captain by Shubman, and Rohit is someone who holds a very good record in white-ball cricket.

“To be honest, it’s a bit of a shock for me to see Rohit not being the captain. If you’re selecting Rohit Sharma, select him as captain, because he just recently won you the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit has been one of the pillars of Indian cricket when it comes to white-ball formats. I think he should have been given at least this tour. If the selectors are thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup, it’s still far away.

“Shubman has a lot of time to grow into the role of ODI captain. I’m happy for Shubman; he’s got this opportunity, but it could have been delayed a little. He could have waited six to eight months or even a year before taking over. I’m happy for Shubman, but at the same time, I’m a bit disappointed for Rohit Sharma not being the captain.”

Going forward, Rohit will be seen playing only one format, the ODIs, without any leadership roles assigned. Notably, the Nagpur-born retired from Tests and T20Is, with Gill and Suryakumar Yadav replacing him as captain in the two formats, respectively.

Speaking about Rohit’s role in the team in the future, Harbhajan said: “If you look at Rohit’s ODI record, he’s averaging almost close to 50. That shows how consistent he’s been and what he brings to the table as an opener. There’s no doubt about his performances and his approach when it comes to playing for India. He’s been a phenomenal player, and that will not change.

“He will continue to bat the way he always has and continue to be a leader in the team, irrespective of whether he’s captain or not. He’ll keep giving advice to Shubman or anyone else whenever needed. As a batter, Rohit won’t change his approach. He’ll remain as fearless as ever, and so will Virat Kohli. These two top players will continue to drive Indian cricket forward, and we’re all looking forward to seeing them win matches for Team India.”

Another notable development that took place on Saturday was Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as Gill’s deputy in the 50-over format. Iyer, who the BCCI recently granted a six-month break from red-ball cricket, will now be seen taking on a leadership role as India take on Australia.

Speaking on Iyer’s appointment as vice-captain, the former spinner said: “I’m very happy for Shreyas Iyer. He’s one of those guys who hardly gets the credit he deserves. We talk about that World Cup in India, he scored back-to-back centuries, and with what pace! He’s an impact player; when he gets going, he makes things easy for the dressing room and the other batters. I’m very happy that he’s back in the scheme of things, not just as a player but with a bigger responsibility as vice-captain. I’m looking forward to seeing him back and to see what he brings to the table in terms of ideas and how he and Shubman Gill take this team forward.”

Parthiv Patel also spoke on Shubman Gill being handed the ODI captaincy and said, “Clearly, India is looking at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit and Virat are both still in the team, but this is a great sign for Indian cricket. Rohit has left behind a strong legacy. He’s been an outstanding captain for India. He inspired a lot of young players with his calmness and brought great stability.

“Now, India is looking forward to a young captain. They did the same with Shubman Gill in Test cricket. I think his success in England as Test captain would have influenced this decision. There were question marks earlier over whether Shubman was the future captain, but he’s now given that assurance to the selectors and team management. It’s a great sign; exciting times for Indian cricket ahead,” he said.

The former wicketkeeper-batter further shed light on the thinking behind the decision to name Gill the new captain, saying: “There has to be a thought process behind this decision. Going forward, before 2027, there won’t be many ODI matches, and you want your core squad to play together under one captain. You don’t want to be searching for a new leader at the end of 2026. This is a progressive step. In 2007, when MS Dhoni became captain, he had seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Gautam Gambhir with him. Then Virat Kohli had Dhoni’s experience behind him. Similarly, Shubman will have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to guide him through this phase. This is how you build a team, and that’s why appointing Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain makes perfect sense.”

Parthiv Patel also spoke on India’s win over the West Indies and dominance at home. Notably, India beat the visitors by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series at home.

“Without a doubt, India has always been a very dominant force at home and rightly so. We’ve won all the series we’ve played since 2012, except the one against New Zealand. India had to show that they are a dominant side. They’re the number-one side in world cricket at this point in time across formats, at least in terms of the way they’re playing. Ranking-wise, they may not be number one, but whoever’s coming to India knows what’s coming. India had to show who’s the boss, and that’s exactly what they did today.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor