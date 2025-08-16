A gentleman to the core, says Ganguly on Simpson’s demise

New Delhi, Aug 16 Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed sadness over the demise of legendary Australia cricketer Bob Simpson and described him as ‘a gentleman to the core’. Ganguly added that his memories of being with Simpson during the 1999 World Cup and county stint with Lancashire will remain in his heart and memories.

On Saturday, Cricket Australia (CA) said Simpson died in Sydney at the age of 89. Simpson played 62 Tests for Australia from 1957 to 1978, scoring 4869 runs at an average of 46.81, including 10 centuries and 27 half-centuries with a highest score of 311.

Simpson was also the consultant with the Indian team in 1999, and also coached Leicestershire and Lancashire in county cricket in England. “RIP Bob Simpson.. our memories of 1999 World Cup and my stint with you in Lancashire will always be in my heart and memories. A gentleman to the core,” wrote Ganguly on his ‘X’ account on Saturday.

Simpson also took 110 catches and 71 wickets at 42.26 with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/57 in Tests. Simpson also captained Australia in 39 Tests and as their head coach from 1986 to 1996, Australia won the 1987 World Cup, the 1989 Ashes in England and an away series victory over the West Indies in 1995.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden also paid a rich tribute to Simpon on his Instagram account. “One of Australian cricket’s true giants has left us. A master batsman, inspirational leader, coach and mentor- his legacy shaped generations of cricketers and the spirit of our great game. From the crease to the dressing room, Simmo’s wisdom, grit and love for cricket left and indelible mark.”

“He not only lifted Australia back to greatness but also nurtured countless players who carried his lessons on to the world stage. Thankfully, I was one of them who learned the art of playing the sweep shot as a weapon against spin bowling.”

“His legendary fielding sessions be that close to the bat or in the slips or outfield took my love of fielding to undiscovered levels. Today, we say goodbye to a legend, but his influence will live forever in the story of Australian cricket. Rest in peace, Bob Simpson AO,” he wrote.

Simpson is renowned particularly for his decision to come out of retirement aged 41 to lead Australia upon the advent of World Series Cricket, captaining a team devoid of many established players to an eventful 3-2 home victory over India and on a difficult tour of the West Indies.

Former England wicketkeeper-batter Jack Russell paid his tributes to Simpson. “Very sad news. Top man. Enjoyed his company and encouragement. With Allan Border took Australia to another level in 1989 and kick started Australia’s long period of dominance. #RIPBobbySimpson," he wrote on X.

Simpson was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1978 and an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2007. He was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2006.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor