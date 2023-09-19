A look at India's day two schedule for Asian Games in Hangzhou

Hangzhou [China], September 19 : The Indian contingent will be aiming to continue with their momentum in men's volleyball while good starts in two other disciplines will be in focus as the second day of Asian Games action in Hangzhou comes on Wednesday.

Indian men's volleyball team will play South Korea in their next Pool C game on Wednesday. It kickstarted their Asian Games campaign with a massive 3-0 win over Cambodia in their Pool C match at CXC Gymnasium on Tuesday.

India won the match by 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19), as per Olympics.com.

With this, India is at the top of Pool C with one win and two points.

In the 19-team men's event, India has been grouped with three-time champions South Korea and Cambodia in Pool C. The men's competition teams have been divided into six groups, with group F featuring four teams.

The top two teams from all the groups will qualify for the next round and will play cross-matches against each other. The winners of these matches will further fight for ranks first to sixth, while the rest will fight for ranks 7th to 12th.

India has so far won only three medals in this discipline, including a silver and two bronze.

The Indian rowing contingent will also start its campaign on Wednesday, participating in Heat events under different categories like women lightweight double scull, men lightweight double scull, women double scull, men double scull, women coxless four, men coxless pair etc. Players like Kiran, Anshika Bharti, Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh, Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani etc. will be in action.

India has won 23 medals in rowing so far, consisting of two gold, five silver and 16 bronze medals.

India's modern penthalon player Mayank Chapekar will also start his campaign in the discipline, playing fencing round-robin qualifier. It consists of five disciplines: swimming, fencing, horse riding (show jumping), pistol shooting and running, as per Olympics.com.

India has never won a medal in this sport, introduced for the first time ever in 1994.

Asian Games will officially kickstart from September 23 and will go on till October 8. However, action for some sports has already started.

