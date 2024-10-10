"A man with a heart of gold": Sports fraternity condoles passing away of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The sports fraternity took to social media to mourn the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and said that he was a man with a heart of gold.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.

Preparations are underway at NCPA, Nariman Point where the mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said that Ratan Tata will be remembered as someone who truly cared.

"A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else's better," Rohit Sharma wrote on X.

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra took to his official X handle and said that the veteran industrialist was a visionary and inspired the entire nation.

"I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I'll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti," Neeraj Chopra wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said that Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader, but a true inspiration for millions.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He wasn't just a business leader, but a true inspiration for millions. His dedication, integrity, and impact on India's growth are unmatched. We've lost a giant, but his legacy will endure forever. Rest in peace," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag said that India lost a true 'Ratan'

"We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji. His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti," Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, he took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

