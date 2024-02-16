"A matter of joy for Gujarat": CM Bhupendra Patel at opening of NIDJAM 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 16 : Addressing the opening ceremony of the National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 in Ahmedabad on Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said it was a matter of pride for his state to host a "world's largest grassroots talent search event."

The National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 got underway in Ahmedabad on Friday and will end on February 18.

NIDJAM 2024 will feature 5,588 athletes representing 615 districts competing for medals in the under-14 and under-16 age categories. Each district is allowed to field a maximum of 13 athletes.

The medal events are triathlon, pentathlon, javelin throw, long jump, high jump, shot put, 60m and 600m races, and 80m hurdles.

"The event will feature athletes who will showcase their skills in multiple sporting disciplines and go for glory. We should always aspire to bring glory to the country and take our homeland forward. I wish the participating athletes all the best and hope that we get to host more such events," CM Patel said at the opening ceremony.

ગુજરાતમાં સ્પોર્ટ્સનું કલ્ચર ખૂબ સુંદર રીતે વિકસી રહ્યું છે તે ઘણા આનંદની વાત છે. માનનીય પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માર્ગદર્શનમાં વર્ષ 2036 નો ઓલિમ્પિક ગુજરાતમાં યોજાય તે માટે આપણે તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા છીએ, ત્યારે રાજ્યમાં સ્પોર્ટ્સની વધુને વધુ ઈવેન્ટ્સ યોજાય તેમજ મોટી… pic.twitter.com/r0nkmxnxeQ— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) February 16, 2024

The competition will be divided into two groups: U14 boys and U16 girls. Each district can field a 13-member team, with one male and one female official.

"It is a matter of great joy that the culture of sports in Gujarat is developing so beautifully. Youthful energy.. Josh.. High intent to conquer the fields and fields! All these aspects of sports came together at the opening of the 19th National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet in Ahmedabad today. More than 5500 athletes from 616 districts of 31 states and union territories of the country are participating in this competition. It is a matter of joy for Gujarat that the world's largest grassroots talent search event has been held in our state. Congratulations and best wishes to Sports Authority of Gujarat, Athletics Federation of India and Gujarat University for organizing this event," CM Patel posted from his X handle.

Patna played host to the National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor