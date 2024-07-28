"A proud moment," says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Manu Bhaker bags bronze medal at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 28 : After Manu Bhaker's historic medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said that it is a proud moment for the country.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Mansukh Mandaviya took to his official X account and congratulated Manu Bhaker for displaying 'skill and dedication' at the Paris Olympics.

"A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat's first medal, a BRONZE in Women's 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024! Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for Bharat," Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on X.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor