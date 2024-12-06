Aadya Esha, Shourya Manoj emerge as champions in 14th Equestrian Premier League

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 : Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) hosted the grand finale of the 14th edition of the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) 2024 at its premises recently, which saw the participation of riders and their equine partners from eminent riding clubs across the country. Isabelle Hasleder of Chennai Equitation Centre (CEC) won the senior category.

Aadya Esha from Red Earth Riding School Club (RERS) and Shourya Manoj from Maharajkumari Gayathri Devi Puravi Riding Academy (MGDPRA) emerged as champions in the junior and sub-junior categories, respectively.

The six-month-long tournament featured participation from over 20 clubs and horses from across the country. Every month, riders displayed fierce competition, accumulating points in Dressage and Show Jumping. The tournament highlighted remarkable performances by talented young equestrians from clubs that presented some of the finest equine breeds.

EIRS, one of India's premier horse riding schools, has a history of producing equestrian champions who have represented the country at the Olympics and Asian Games. Reflecting on the growth of the EPL, Silva Storai, Director of EIRS, said as quoted by the EPL press release, "Looking back at the first edition of the EPL in 2010, it's remarkable to see how far we've come. What started with just two clubs has now expanded into one of India's most esteemed equestrian competitions, drawing top-tier clubs from across the country. It's incredibly rewarding to witness both EIRS and the EPL play a pivotal role in advancing equestrian sports in India. We're proud to see the continued success and expansion of these platforms, which are helping shape the future of Indian equestrianism."

She further expressed her pride in the event's growth, adding, "Each EPL season has become a key moment for equestrian enthusiasts, and this year, we're proud to have more than 20 clubs participating. Our mission has always been to provide an environment where young athletes can showcase their talent and take their careers to the next level. The growth we've seen in EPL affirms that equestrian sports in India are gaining momentum, and we're thrilled to be a part of that journey."

Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy Group, emphasised the company's dedication to supporting equestrian sports and nurturing future champions.

"The talent we've seen at the EPL 2024 finale is nothing short of extraordinary. It's an exciting time for equestrian sports in India, and we are more committed than ever to providing young riders with the opportunity to excel. As EIRS continues to lead the way in equestrian education and competition, we take immense pride in contributing to the growth of this sport. Our vision is clear: to provide platforms that not only raise the standard of equestrianism in India but also bring Indian equestrian athletes to the global stage," Jitu Virwani said as the EPL press release added.

