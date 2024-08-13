Aaron Wan-Bissaka joins West Ham from Man Utd on seven-year contract

London, Aug 13 West Ham United on Tuesday announced the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United on a seven-year contract for a reported fee of 15 million Pounds.

The Manchester based club sold Bissaka to make room for incoming signings. Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui who are expected to sign their contracts and announced on Wednesday.

“It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham. I’m excited and happy to be here. It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me. I can’t wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there. I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin, so being part of that and having that insurance helps a lot when you are surrounded by a good squad,” said Wan-Bissaka to West Ham’s media team.

Wan-Bissaka moves to London Stadium after making 190 appearances for the Red Devils across five seasons, during which he developed into one of the best one-on-one defenders in the Premier League, won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and started a UEFA Europa League final.

The Crystal Palace Academy graduate has been a Premier League regular since the age of 19, appeared 35 times in European competitions and been capped by England at Under-21 level. Now, he will continue his career in his home city.

Technical director Tim Steidten expressed his happiness at signing a player who is ready to contribute immediately and will add top-class Premier League quality to Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

“I am delighted we’ve been able to get the deal to sign Aaron over the line. He’s exactly the type of player we’re looking to attract to this Club in the prime years of his career. He’s an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly – superb in one-on-one situations. He’s versatile too, which is clearly another positive,” said Steidten.

