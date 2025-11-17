Abhay and Anahat named in India's team for Squash World Cup in Chennai

New Delhi, Nov 17 India has announced their team ahead of the 2025 Squash World Cup, which is set to be hosted in Chennai from December 9 to 14. The returning tournament in Chennai will be hosted by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and will follow the success of the 2023 event, in which mixed-gender teams of two male and two female players will battle it out for the title in Tamil Nadu.

At the last edition, Egypt claimed the title in an exciting come-from-behind victory against Malaysia in front of a sell-out crowd at Express Avenue Mall, with India claiming third place.

Finishing the 2023 Squash World Cup with a bronze medal, India will have high hopes of clinching gold in Chennai and will be aiming to do so with returning faces and exciting new additions.

For this year’s edition of the tournament, spectators will see the return of India Men’s No.1 Abhay Singh, who has ambitions of becoming the Squash World Cup champion in front of a home crowd.

The Indian men’s No.1 will also be joined by Velavan Senthilkumar, who will be making his SDAT Squash World Cup debut in front of a home crowd this December.

The 27-year-old, who has found success representing India in previous competitions alongside Abhay Singh, winning the 2024 and 2025 Asian Doubles Squash Championships, and the 2022 Men’s Asian Squash Team Championships, will be looking to add another medal to his collection.

The Chennai crowd will also see a Squash World Cup return of hometown hero and former World No.10 Joshna Chinappa.

Representing India for the second time in the mixed-gender event this December, the 39-year-old will aim to be an influential member of the team and help secure a gold medal.

And with hopes of winning the tournament in front of a home crowd, Chinappa will be joined by India’s Woman No.1 Anahat Singh, who will be looking to make a valuable impact in her Squash World Cup debut.

The youngest player competing at the tournament, aged 17, Singh will be hoping to capture a gold medal for India in front of a sell-out crowd this December.

India’s squad for the 2025 SDAT Squash World Cup:

Abhay Singh

Velavan Senthilkumar

Anahat Singh

Joshna Chinappa

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor