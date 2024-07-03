Abhay-Senthilkumar get top billing in Asian Doubles Squash Championships

Johor (Malaysia), July 3 The Indian duo of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar have been given top billing in men’s doubles in the four-day Asian Doubles Squash Championships, which begin in on Thursday.

Abhay also features in mixed doubles, pairing up with Joshna Chinappa, the duo seeded third among 15 teams.

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi R are the fifth seed in women’s doubles.

The pairings won this year’s National Championships which was revived after a gap of 17 years.

