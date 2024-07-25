Abhinav Bindra carries Paris Olympic Flame ahead of opening ceremony

New Delhi, July 25 Beijing Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra feels honoured to carry the 2024 Paris Olympic flame and said he is humbled to be part of the sporting pinnacle.

Bindra, who made history by simultaneously being the world and Olympic champion for the men's 10-metre air rifle event, joined the Paris 2024 Torch Relay event on Wednesday and was thrilled to hold the spirit of the Games. The former shooter became the first Indian athlete to win a first-ever individual gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honour beyond words. The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let's continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! #Paris2024," Bindra posted on 'X.'

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, with 117 athletes from India representing the country in the mega quadrennial event. Some of the biggest names from the Indian contingent include two-time medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, who will be the country’s flag-bearer in the opening ceremony alongside table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal on Friday.

