Abi Norgrove to captain England at Women’s U19 World Cup

London, Jan 6 Abi Norgrove will captain England at the upcoming ICC Women’s U19 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday

The 18-year-old batter, who was awarded her first professional contract with Hampshire last month, will lead the team at the tournament which begins on January 18.

Sixteen teams from around the world will take part in the 41-match event across 15 days of competition until February 2.

Drawn in Group B, England will take on Ireland in their opening match on January 18 followed by matches against Pakistan and USA in Johar on January 20 and 22, respectively.

On her appointment as captain, Norgrove said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead the squad in the World Cup and honoured to represent my country in such an amazing competition. We can’t wait to get going as a team.

“We are delighted to have Abi leading the side into the World Cup. She has shown great leadership qualities in both the Sri Lanka tour and preparation phase for the World Cup. Abi has gained significant experience of senior domestic cricket this season which I’m sure she will draw upon in Malaysia," head coach Chris Guest added.

England squad: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson.

