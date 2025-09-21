Abrahams lauds South Africa’s batting approach ahead of ODI series finale against Pakistan

Lahore, Sep 21 South Africa women’s batting coach Baakier Abrahams has lauded the side’s approach and mental discipline with the bat, as the visitors prepare to seal a series win over Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

With the women’s ODI World Cup on the horizon, South Africa head into Monday’s game with an unassailable 2-0 lead - securing an eight-wicket win in the opener and a 25-run victory in the second ODI via DLS method.

Both wins have been dominated by batting performances, including four centuries - two from Tazmin Brits, and one each from captain Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. "That's one thing you've got to commend the ladies about in terms of just their growth mindset and their hunger to want to get better, coupled with the skill development.”

"All the performances you're seeing from all the batters are due to the hard work and dedication they've put into their craft and their skill. So long may it continue in terms of their performances and in terms of putting the team into a strong position to win games of cricket,” he said on the eve of the match.

While the top-order has dominated the crease time, Abrahams expressed confidence in the depth of the batting unit and its readiness for future challenges. "We've also looked at trying to create opportunities for everyone within the space to be able to get an opportunity.”

“Within our line-up, we've got a good host of batters that can go on and do some really special things in terms of hundreds. We're pretty confident that whichever sort of batting lineup we put out, the skills that they've developed over the last 15 months will stand us in good stead,” he said.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of women’s ODI cricket, especially after Saturday’s high-scoring clash between Australia and India in New Delhi, Abrahams said the Proteas are keen to push the boundaries of batting performance.

"Obviously, from our side, from a batting unit point of view, we're trying to push the boat out as far as we can. We're also trying to lead the standards in terms of batting and shaping women's cricket. And I think seeing that game unfold yesterday is good for the women's game.”

“It just shows it's a nice little something for us to work towards. I think we're tracking in the right direction from our own batting unit and how we want to go about our business. When the game situation and opportunity present themselves, we do have the skill set of players that are able to do it."

"Even if you go down all the way to Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, they can get hundreds. In terms of impact throughout the lineup, we're very confident in terms of the impact and the volume of runs that they can contribute to the team. That all bodes well in terms of competition within the group. That's where we want it to be," he concluded.

