'Absolutely brilliant': Powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma hails Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi, July 24 World champion powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma on Sunday congratulated Tokyo Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships with historic throw of 88.13m.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

"Congratulations Neeraj. Absolutely brilliant, really. The entire nation is feeling proud of him. All the best mate for your upcoming tournaments and I'm sure he will bag gold in every competition," Mahant Gaurav told .

This was India's second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in long jump at Paris in 2003.

Mahant Gaurav, who is also a priest at a temple in Chandni Chowk, further conveyed his best wishes to the Indian contingent which will be participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to kick start from July 28 in Birmingham.

"I believe that our number of medals will go up this time (in CWG) as we have a brilliant team of athletes in all the disciplines. The government did a fantastic job in providing all sorts of help to our athletes and I am sure India will become a sporting power in the coming years," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor