Abu Dhabi T10: Morrisville Samp Army to meet Deccan Gladiators in Final

Abu Dhabi, Dec 2 Morrisville Samp Army sealed a spot in the final by beating Delhi Bulls in the semifinals of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Monday and will meet Deccan Gladiators in the summit clash once again. The Samp Army defeated the Delhi Bulls by five wickets to keep their hopes alive in the eighth edition of the event.

Chasing a total of 90, USA international Andries Gous faced the heat from the Delhi Bulls bowling attack but stuck to the end to set up the win for his side, playing a crucial 38-run knock. The right-handed batter kept going despite wickets tumbling on the other end and ensured he remained his composure after being struck on the helmet by Pakistan speedster Salman Irshad.

But the game turned around with Irshad picking up two consecutive wickets of Gous and Karim Janat, and suddenly, Samp Army found themselves in a tough spot, needing 30 runs to win in 3 overs with just 5 wickets.

England's Jack Taylor and Pakistan's veteran batter Imad Wasim ensured they kept the scoreboard ticking along. After settling themselves with a few deliveries, the two players started dealing in boundaries and finished off the chase in style with three balls to spare. Taylor's 23 and off 11 balls were enough to take Morrisville through to the final as they won the match by 5 wickets.

Earlier, Delhi Bulls were rocked by a tremendous bowling performance from Samp Army as Sri Lankan international Isuru Udana and Afghanistan spinner Amir Hamza combined to dismantle the Bulls' solid batting line-up. While Udana picked up three wickets for 17 runs in his two overs, Hamza claimed two wickets for 22 runs. The left-arm pacer was also named the man of the match for his efforts.

Samp Army restricted the Bulls to 89/7 in 10 overs, setting themselves up for an easy chase, and comfortably completed it with five balls to spare.

