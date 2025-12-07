ACA chair Paul Marsh ‘refreshed’ by Cricket Australia’s take on Khawaja’s Perth pitch comments

New Delhi, Dec 7 Paul Marsh, the current head of the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), expressed that he was ‘refreshed’ by Cricket Australia's response to Usman Khawaja's remark about the Perth pitch for the Ashes opener.

After Australia’s eight-wicket victory over England at Perth Stadium, completed within two days, the 38-year-old veteran opener described the pitch as “a piece of s**t” due to 19 wickets falling on Day 1. However, he later mentioned that it improves for batting on Days 2 and 3.

Following those comments, Cricket Australia (CA) is expected to request an explanation from the 85-test veteran regarding his quote, especially since the ICC rated the pitch as 'very good,' the highest rating, despite the match ending in just two days.

Afterwards, CA confirmed that no action would be taken, noting that his remarks “did not represent the team’s view of the pitch.”

The ACA CEO said he felt quite rejuvenated by the decision and appreciated how Cricket Australia enables its players to express themselves genuinely.

“It was refreshing. I agree with you, the AFL would have done exactly that (in fining him). I think it is okay for players to have opinions, and we don’t have to agree with them. But one of the things I love about this sport is people are able to speak their minds, and Uzzie is one of those who is very comfortable speaking his mind,” Marsh told SEN Cricket.

Marsh also mentioned that he met with the team before the Gabba Test, but he noted that there was little change after CA decided not to impose any punishment for the comments.

“I met with the team the other day, There wasn’t really anything to get involved in, given that Cricket Australia decided to not take any action. I think that was appropriate,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor