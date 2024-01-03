Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar tops in all-around Sr. Nationals on comeback, eyes Paris qualification

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 3 : Olympian Dipa Karmakar hogged the limelight on day 2 of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2024 on Wednesday as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points in Bhubaneswar. Railways emerged champions in the women's team category with 182.60 points.

Maharashtra finished in second position with 169.95, while West Bengal finished third with 166.80 points in the women's category on the second day at the Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The hosts Odisha finished fourth with 164.65 points.

Tripura's Dipa scored a total of 49.55. She recorded 13.40 on Vault, 10.65 on Uneven Bars, 13.10 on Balance Beam and 12.40 on Floor Exercise.

Talking toafter the performance Dipa said, "I competed in four categories today and it was good, and will try to do well tomorrow as well. I am taking part in the National Championship after 8 years and feel really great about it, and focus on giving my best in future competitions."

"I don't know about the criteria that were needed. What happened was not in my hands. Past is past. But as it is a new year we should have a fresh start and will focus on doing well ahead. I am yet to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Therefore, as of now, my priority is to work on the Olympics qualification. The focus is on how I can qualify and train accordingly," she added.

"My next target is to perform well in the World Cup and Asian Championship. There have been ups and downs in sportsperson's life. It's an experience you can learn from and move ahead to give the best. The good thing about the National Championship is that all four Indian Gymnasts who played final of the Asian Games took part in the event, and performed well. It's a new year and you can't live without hope, so hopeful of bettering the performances as I move ahead," she added.

Individual gymnasts across both men's and women's categories will be in action on the final day of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor