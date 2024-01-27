Ace Shooter Preeti Rajak becomes first woman Subedar of Indian Army

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 : In a proud moment for the Indian Army, Havildar Preeti Rajak, ace trap shooter was promoted to the rank of Subedar. Subedar Preeti Rajak is now the First woman Subedar of Indian Army. Her achievement is an extraordinary display of Nari Shakti.

Subedar Preeti Rajak joined the Indian Army in the Corps of Military Police on December 22, 2022 based on her proven performance in Trap Shooting. She is the 1st Meritorious Sportswoman in Shooting discipline enrolled in the Indian Army as a Havildar.

During the 19th Asian Games 2022, held in Hangzhou, China on 21 Sep-01 Oct 2023, Sub Preeti Rajak won the Silver Medal in the Trap Women Team Event. Based on her extraordinary performance, she was awarded the first out-of-turn promotion to Subedar and Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi, Commandant Infantry School chaired the pipping ceremony and hailed the shooter for her excellent performance.

Subedar Preeti Rajak is currently ranked 6th in India (Trap Women Event) and is training at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Her great achievement will motivate generations of young women to come forward to join the Indian Army as well as carve a niche for themselves in professional shooting.

Today, Padmashri and Arjuna Awardee Subedar Major & Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major & Honorary Captain for his meritorious service.

