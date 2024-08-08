Adams and Imraan appointed as South Africa's high-performance bowling and batting leads

New Delhi, Aug 8 Paul Adams and Imraan Khan have been appointed as the High-Performance Bowling and Batting Leads by Cricket South Africa (CSA), with their tenures set to begin from September 1.

Adams, the former spinner who played 45 Tests and 24 ODIs for the men’s team, has been serving as the spin bowling coach for the U19 Men’s and South Africa Emerging Men’s teams since 2023.

Adams, 47, has also previously assisted the South Africa A side, and guided the Cape Cobras, to five titles across all three formats between 2012 and 2016. He comes after more recently coaching the Division 2 side Eastern Cape Iinyathi.

“The appointments of Paul Adams and Imraan Khan mark an exciting new chapter for Cricket South Africa’s High Performance program. Their roles are key in ensuring that our men’s and women’s domestic and national players receive the necessary mentorship required at this level.”

“Paul’s extensive experience and proven track record as a coach will be invaluable in nurturing our upcoming talent. His dedication and passion for the game make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Grant van Velden, Head of High Performance.

On the other hand, as head coach of the Hollywoodbets Dolphins for five seasons, Khan won the 4-Day Domestic Series on two occasions and the One-Day Cup title in 2019/20 before sharing the 50-over honours with Lions the very next season. He also led the KZN Coastal outfit to reaching three T20 Challenge finals.

Khan, 40, played a combined 333 domestic matches for the Dolphins and represented South Africa in one Test match in 2009. He also worked as a batting consultant with the Proteas Men’s Test side during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year and is with the team for the ongoing two-match series against West Indies.

“Imraan’s achievements with the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and his recent contributions as a batting consultant to the Proteas Men’s Test side demonstrate his ability to lead and develop players at the highest level. We are confident that he will bring a fresh perspective to our High Performance program," added van Velden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor