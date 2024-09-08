Adani DPL T20: Incredibly proud of team's performance, says Purani Dilli 6 coach Vijay Dahiya

New Delhi, Sep 8 Rain washed away the much-anticipated semi-final but Purani Dilli 6 coach Vijay Dahiya remained immensely proud of the team's performance throughout the Adani Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The second semifinal of the DPL between South Delhi Superstarz and Purani Dilli 6 was abandoned due to rain without a single ball bowled on Saturday. Purani Dilli 6, who were looking good in the tournament, were left stranded due to the rain.

Dahiya said the players wanted to play in the final and win the trophy but the weather had other plans. He affirmed that Purani Dilli 6 will come back stronger next season.

"We wanted to play the match, earn our place in the final, and bring the trophy home. It's unfortunate that the weather had other plans. However, I am incredibly proud of how our team performed throughout the tournament. We showed resilience and character and I have no doubt that we'll come back stronger next season," he said.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia was too disappointed by the result but expressed confidence in the team's ability to regroup and build on the experience of playing in the inaugural edition of the DPL.

"While it's disappointing to bow out this way, the journey this season has been nothing short of remarkable. The players gave it their all, and that's what truly matters. We will regroup, build on this experience, and look forward to the next season. with even greater determination," said Nangia.

It was a remarkable journey for Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL. From tough losses in close encounters to back-to-back wins leading them to the semi-finals, the team showed resilience and determination.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

