Adani DPL T20: Priyansh Arya becomes first player to hit six sixes in an over in tournament

New Delhi, Aug 31 Opener Priyansh Arya became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in the inaugural edition of the Adani Delhi Premier League (DPL) tournament. Representing South Delhi Superstarz, Priyansh hit six sixes in the over bowled by Manan Bharadwaj of the North Delhi Strikers here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

He also went on to complete his century in just 40 balls, but nothing came closer to Priyansh’s onslaught on Manan under the afternoon skies. Priyansh began by dancing down the pitch to hit Manan over long-off for six, followed by going down on one knee to send the ball over long-on fence for another maximum.

There was no ending for the onslaught as the left-handed batter hit two more sixes over long-on, followed by hitting two more over long-off to take a stunning 36 runs off six balls of the 12th over. He later brought up his second century of the ongoing tournament in the 15th over.

Priyansh joined an exclusive club featuring Ross Whiteley (2017), Hazratullah Zazai (2018) and Leo Carter (2020) to have hit sixes in domestic T20 games. Internationally, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Dipendra Singh Airee (twice) have achieved this rare feat.

Eventually, Priyansh made 120 off 50 balls, laced with 10 fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 240. Ayush Badoni, his batting partner at the other end, also struck a century for the South Delhi team, making 165 runs off 55 balls, hitting eight fours and ten sixes at a strike-rate of 300.

The duo’s efforts meant South Delhi Superstarz made a whopping 308/5, making it just the second time a 300+ score was achieved by a batting team in T20s. Priyansh and Badoni had a partnership of 286 from 103 balls, which is the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 cricket.

