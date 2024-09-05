Adani Women's DPL T20: South Delhi Superstarz Women edge out North Delhi Strikers

New Delhi, Sep 5 South Delhi Superstarz Women secured their first win of the campaign at the Adani Women’s Delhi Premier League T20, defeating North Delhi Strikers Women by 12 runs in a close encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Despite Ayushi Soni's 62 off 51 balls and a blistering 31 off 14 from Nazma Sultana, the North Delhi Strikers fell short in their chase. Earlier, South Delhi Superstarz Women, backed by a late flourish from R. Priyadarshini (31* off 23) and Ekta Bhadana (16 off 6), set a challenging target of 147/5.

Chasing 148, the North Delhi Strikers Women lost openers Upasana Yadav (13 off 13) and Mansi Sharma (9 off 16) to find themselves in trouble at 25/2 in 5.3 overs.

Ayushi Soni (62 off 51) and Sonia Khatri (5 off 11) toiled through a 28-run partnership in 36 balls before Khatri fell in the second run out of the innings.

With North Delhi Strikers Women falling far behind the equation at 53/3 in 11.3 overs, Nazma Sultana hit the ground running. Sultana raced to 31 runs in 14 deliveries with four fours and two sixes until she was accounted for by Ekta Bhadana in the 16th over.

The North Delhi Strikers Women needed 44 runs in the final four overs. Ayushi Soni brought up her 44-ball half-century and closed the equation to 18 runs needed from six balls. Aarti Kumar began the final over with the wicket of Monika Kumari (5 off 7) and then dismissed Ayushi Soni. Riti Tomar was also run out in the final over as the North Delhi Strikers finished at 135/7

Batting first, Chhavi Gupta (32 off 34) and Shweta Sehrawat (10 off 10) put on 36 runs in the powerplay before Sehrawat was removed by Nazma Sultana in the sixth over. Chhavi Gupta was eventually scalped in the ninth over, off Riti Tomar to leave the South Delhi Superstarz Women at 52/2.

Though scoring at less than a run-a-ball, Tanisha Singh (29 off 33) dropped anchor to put on a vital contribution through the middle overs as Nidhi Mahto (6 off 12) and Riya Soni (9 off 4) fell for low scores. Tanisha Singh combined with R Priyadarshini (31* off 23) for 36 runs in 28 balls

While Tanisha Singh was scalped in the 18th over by Soni Yadav, Priyadarshini and Ekta Bhadana ( 16* off 6) provided the late innings flourish to help North Delhi Superstarz Women finish at 147/5 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

South Delhi Superstarz Women 147/5 in 20 overs (Chhavi Gupta 32, Tanisha Singh 29, R. Priyadarshini 31*; Soni Yadav 1-15, Antara Sharma 1-24, Nazma Sultana 1-14) lost to North Delhi Strikers Women 135/7 in 20 overs (Ayushi Soni 62, Nazma Sultana 31; Aarti Kumari 2-29) by 12 runs.

