Adelaide to host 2025 beach volleyball worlds

Geneva, Oct 17 The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has announced that Australia's Adelaide will host the 2025 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships.

The announcement came after the 2023 edition of the tournament concluded in Tlaxcala, Mexico on Monday.

This is the first time that Australia will host the Beach Volleyball World Championships. The signing ceremony was held ahead of the final rounds of the championships in Mexico.

"We are delighted to be heading to Australia for the first time in Beach Volleyball World Championships history as the global growth and popularity of the sport continues to accelerate. Australia, a clear natural fit for beach volleyball, has all the ingredients to put on a spectacular event and I have no doubt that they will," said FIVB president Ary S Graca.

