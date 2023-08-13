Aditi Tied-9th, Diksha is Tied-47th as both Indians make cut in Women’s Open

Walton Heath, Surrey, England, Aug 13 Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar fought back well on the back nine heroics to ensure they had both progressed into the weekend at the AIG Women’s Open. Aditi went 3-under for the back nine and Diksha played the back nine in 2-under and made the cut.

Aditi (72-69) was Tied-ninth as she moved into a position to improve her best finish of T-22 at the Women’s Open, while Diksha made her first cut in a Major. Diksha is Tied-47th and this is also the first time two Indians have made the cut a Major.

Meanwhile, Ally Ewing of the US fired a round of six-under 66 to move into a five-shot lead at the halfway mark.

Three players England’s Charley Hull (68), American Andrea Lee (68) and Japan’s Minami Katsu (69) share the second place at 5-under-par.

Aditi, who had an even par 72 in the first round, was even par for the front nine with a birdie on the first and a bogey on Par-5 sixth. At that stage she was still even for 27 holes. Then came birdies on the 11th, 14th, 16th and he 17th with one dropped shot on Par-4 13th.

Ewing, who led overnight, had an almost flawless second round as she rolled in her first birdie of the day on the third hole. Ewing then found her rhythm and made four consecutive birdies on holes six through nine to turn in 5-under 30. She added two further birdies on 11 and 16 before dropping her only shot of the day at the last for a 66 and sits atop the leader board on 10-under-par.

Home favourite Charley Hull. The English star carded a bogey-free round of 4-under 68 on day two to put herself into contention at the final major of the year. Hull sits on 5-under-par alongside Andrea Lee and Minami Katsu, who produced rounds of 68 (-4) and 69 (-3) respectively.

Four players are in a tie for fifth place after 36 holes with Americans Lilia Vu and Alison Lee alongside Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim on four-under-par.

