AFC Asian FIFA WC Qualifiers: Ferdinan's brace helps Indonesia stun Saudi Arabia

Jakarta, Nov 19 Indonesia produced a tremendous performance to stun Saudi Arabia 2-0 for a historic result as they revived their Group C campaign in the AFC Asian FIFA WC Qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium here on Tuesday.

Marselino Ferdinan scored on either side of half-time to give Shin Tae-yong’s side a historic win which took them to six points, level with Saudi Arabia and China PR. Australia are also on six points but meet Bahrain later on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia survived a scare in the first minute when Indonesia’s Ivar Jenner sent a well-timed through ball for Marselino, who squeezed his shot past Saudi Arabia keeper Ahmed Al Kassar, only to be denied by the right post. Indonesia almost found a way through in the fifth minute with Rizky Ridho sending a long ball through for Ragnar Oratmangoen, whose effort from inside the six-yard box was blocked by Hassan Tambakti.

The danger was far from over as Sandy Walsh picked up the loose ball, forcing Al Kassar to parry away his dangerous cross with the ball landing nicely for Oratmangoen, who saw his effort blocked, while Marselino pulled his effort wide. The visitors continued to live dangerously as they were caught out by another Indonesia through ball three minutes later with Thom Haye sending Rafael Struick through on goal before the Brisbane Roar midfielder’s grounded attempt was parried away by the onrushing Al Kassar.

Indonesia kept the pressure on Al Kassar with Justin Hubner sending his glancing header off target as Saudi Arabia struggled to muster clear-cut chances with Marwan Al Sahafi sending his effort high in the 19th minute, while Mohammed Al Qahtani saw his effort from inside the box. Saudi Arabia began to push forward but were caught napping in the 32nd minute after Oratmangoen burst down the left flank before cutting the ball back for Marselino, who thumped home leaving Al Kassar stunned.

Harve Renard’s side chased for the equaliser with Faisal Al Ghamdi testing Indonesia keeper Maarten Paes three minutes later, while missed efforts from Nasser Al Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan summed up the opening 45 minutes.

Saudi Arabia came out charging in the second half but their pressure up front left the door open for Indonesia to double their advantage in the 57th minute after Calvin Verdonk powered through into the box to set up Marselino, who collected the rebound of his initial effort to dink the ball into an empty net. That left Saudi Arabia reeling as Indonesia defended with 10 men after Hubner was sent off after picking up his second yellow card in the 89th minute, to register their first-ever win at this stage of the AFC Asian Qualifiers.

Indonesia will face Australia away when the AFC Asian Qualifiers resume in March while Saudi Arabia will host China PR.

