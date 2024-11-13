AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 to be held from March 1 to 21 in Australia

New Delhi, Nov 13 AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 will take place between March 1 to 21 as Football Australia announced dates and venues for the tournament on Wednesday, following the AFC Women’s Football Committee meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The tournament will be hosted across the Gold Coast, Perth and Sydney, with five iconic venues -- Stadium Australia, Western Sydney Stadium, Gold Coast Stadium, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth Stadium -- selected as the venue to host.

These same stadiums staged unforgettable moments during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. Stadium Australia served as the venue for the World Cup final between eventual winners Spain and England, as well as the tournament opener in Australia and three knockout ties, while the Perth Rectangular Stadium staged five Group Stage matches.

This will be the second time the AFC’s flagship women’s tournament will be hosted in FIFA World Cup venues, similar to the AFC Asian Cup held in Qatar earlier this year.

"With world-class stadiums in iconic cities and the unwavering support of our state governments, we are set to deliver a tournament that will inspire players and fans alike. We extend our gratitude to the governments of New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia, for their commitment to bringing this event to life, and we look forward to welcoming Asia’s top teams for a truly memorable experience on and off the field," said Football Australia’s CEO James Johnson.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup holds a significant place in the Matildas’ history, as Australia lifted the trophy in 2010 and reached the final in both 2014 and 2018. Although their most recent attempt in 2022 saw an unexpected quarterfinal exit.

