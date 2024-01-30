AFCON 2023: Hosts Cote d'Ivoire beat defending champions Senegal to reach quarters

Abidjan, Jan 30 Hosts Cote d'Ivoire roared into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals, beating defending champions Senegal 5-4 on penalties with a 1-1 draw after extra time.

In the round-of-16 match in Yamoussoukro, 230km from Abidjan, Senegal's Habib Diallo opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Cote d'Ivoire equalized by Franck Kessie through a penalty on 86 minutes.

The scores remained tied after 120 minutes of play, and in the penalty shootout, Cote d'Ivoire managed five against four for Senegal, reports Xinhua.

Cote d'Ivoire will meet the winners between Mali and Burkina Faso on Saturday in the quarterfinal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor