AFG-NZ Test: Day four called off as rain continues

Greater Noida, Sep 12 The wait continues for the start of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand as play was abandoned for the fourth day on the trot without a ball being bowled due to continuous rain in the city.

"The fourth day of the only Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand teams is also not going to be played due to continued rainfall," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Thursday.

It said that the decision about the start of the game tomorrow (Friday) morning at 8:00 will be made after the stadium assessment.

The city had witnessed relentless rains over the last week and the first two days were disrupted due to a damp outfield caused by poor drainage system at the ground. Then, rain intervened on day three and four to force an early abandonment of the play.

ACB had previously said they were offered Kanpur and Bengaluru to host this Test, but they chose the venue in Greater Noida due to other two venues being used for BCCI matches (upcoming India-Bangladesh second Test and recently-concluded Duleep Trophy round one).

The current Test is not part of the World Test Championship but the Kiwis have the opportunity to acclimatise to subcontinental conditions ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and India in the coming months.

On the other hand, Afghanistan, who have played two one-off Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland earlier this year, are in search of their first red-ball win since 2021.

