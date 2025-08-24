Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE after Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 24 Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three T20Is and as many ODIs in the UAE after the conclusion of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup. While the T20Is will be held on October 2, 3 and 5, the ODIs are slated to happen on October 8, 11 and 14.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) further said the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host T20I games while the ODI matches are to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our joint commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even in neutral venues. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition," said Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), in a statement.

Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh are placed in Group B of the upcoming Asia Cup, alongside Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, while India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE are in Group A. The two teams will play against each other on September 16 in Abu Dhabi.

“We look forward to taking on Afghanistan in what promises to be a competitive and exciting white-ball series in the UAE. This tour not only presents valuable competition following the Asia Cup but also reflects the mutual respect and strong relationship between our two cricket boards.”

“I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Afghanistan Cricket Board for hosting the series and for their continued spirit of collaboration,” said Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Fours stage of the men’s T20 World Cup. From there, top two teams will enter the final to be held on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The upcoming tri-series against the UAE and Pakistan will be Afghanistan's first T20I series this year while Bangladesh after their successful T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will be taking on the Netherlands in a three-match T20I series, scheduled from August 30 to September 3.

