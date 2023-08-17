AFI President Adille Sumariwalla elected as Vice President of World Athletics

Published: August 17, 2023 09:08 PM

Monte-Carlo [Monaco], August 17 : In a major development, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla has

Monte-Carlo [Monaco], August 17 : In a major development, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla has been named as one of the four vice presidents of the World Athletics at the 54th World Congress. 

World Athletics on Thursday named Jackson Tuwei, Ximena Restrepo and Raul Chapado as the other vice presidents.

Sumariwalla, 65, has been the president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) since 2012. He won the third most votes polled during the WA elections, which were held two days before the World Championships. He will be in office for four years.

Sumariwalla, a 100m Olympian, has also served on the WA Council since 2015.

