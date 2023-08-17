AFI President Adille Sumariwalla elected as Vice President of World Athletics

Monte-Carlo [Monaco], August 17 : In a major development, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla has been named as one of the four vice presidents of the World Athletics at the 54th World Congress.

World Athletics on Thursday named Jackson Tuwei, Ximena Restrepo and Raul Chapado as the other vice presidents.

Ximena Restrepo, Raúl Chapado, Adille Sumariwalla and Jackson Tuwei have been elected as World Athletics Vice-Presidents at the 54th World Athletics Congress. pic.twitter.com/S8lzYLx5Qb— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 17, 2023

Sumariwalla, 65, has been the president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) since 2012. He won the third most votes polled during the WA elections, which were held two days before the World Championships. He will be in office for four years.

BIG DAY for Indian athletics. Adille Sumariwalla, president, AFI, has been elected one of the vice presidents of the @WorldAthletics@Adille1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/YKgtnwCq5v— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 17, 2023

Sumariwalla, a 100m Olympian, has also served on the WA Council since 2015.

