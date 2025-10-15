After Asia Cup tensions, India and Pakistan hockey players exchange high-fives

Johor (Malaysia), Oct 14 The India vs Pakistan junior hockey match at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, began with players from both sides exchanging high-fives after the national anthems and ended with handshakes following a closely contested 3-3 draw on Tuesday.

This development comes in contrast to the Asia Cup cricket tournament last month, where Indian and Pakistani players refrained from any on-field interaction.

At the Asia Cup, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team did not engage in the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, and dedicated their victory to the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. India later declined to receive the trophy from PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister.

"I don't know what will happen next. Dilli abhi bahut door hai (Delhi is still very far). I don't know what will happen with Pakistan in the next game. Anyway, we only play in multi-nation tournaments, but whatever happens at that time, we will see. For now, this is the moment which we want to enjoy," Yadav had said.

In contrast, the atmosphere at the Sultan of Johor Cup hockey match between the junior teams of India and Pakistan was business as usual. The players exchanged high-fives after the national anthems and shook hands post a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Ahead of the match, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had reportedly instructed its players to avoid any confrontation and stay focused purely on the game - a move that helped keep the tone respectful and sportsmanlike on the field.

