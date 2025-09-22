After Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistani Footballer Stirs Row With Controversial Gesture During IND vs PAK SAFF U17 Match (VIDEO)

India continued their dominance over Pakistan in sports with a 3-2 win in the SAFF U17 Championship football match on Monday. The result did not affect the semifinal lineup as both teams had already qualified. The match drew attention due to Pakistan player Muhammad Abdullah’s controversial goal celebration. India took the lead in the 31st minute when Dallalmuon Gangte scored following a fine run and cross from Danny Singh Wangkhem. Pakistan equalised in the 43rd minute when Abdullah converted a penalty. He ran to the corner with his teammates and mimicked drinking tea, which many saw as a reference to Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan’s viral “tea” moment from 2019. He also acted out a plane crashing to the ground, similar to gestures made by Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup.

⚽ GOAL!

Muhammad Abdullah converts from the spot to level it up for Pakistan! 🇵🇰🔥 pic.twitter.com/9oHmCVnioH — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) September 22, 2025

The move backfired as India regained control in the second half. Gunleiba Wangkeirakpam scored in the 63rd minute to put India in front again. Pakistan struck back seven minutes later when Hamza Yasir pounced on a rebound to make it 2-2. India sealed the win in the 73rd minute when Rahan Ahmed reacted quickly to a rebound and scored the decisive goal. The young Indian side then defended strongly to ensure the win.

Abdullah’s celebration became a talking point as it came a day after Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farham made controversial gestures during their Asia Cup Super Four match against India in Dubai. India won that cricket match by six wickets before their junior footballers also came out on top.