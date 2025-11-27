After KIUG 2025 silver, Rajyashree aims to pursue glory with mother Rakhi

Bikaner, Nov 27 For Rajyashree, weightlifting is more than just a sport — it's a family affair. Moments after almost securing gold in the women’s 58kg category at her first Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025, missing by only two kilograms, she was quickly embraced by her mother and coach, Rakhi Halder, a six-time international medallist.

Remarkably, there is little time for celebration or reflection. Just two days after the Bikaner competition, Rajyashree and her mother will return to the platform to compete in the ASMITA Weightlifting League in Kolkata on November 28. It's uncommon to see a mother and daughter competing in the same league.

Rajyashree, a second-year Bachelor of Arts student at Adamas University, started weightlifting six years ago. Despite frequently finishing outside the top three at major competitions, she keeps pushing forward. Recently, she narrowly missed a medal again, finishing second to Odisha-born international Rima Bhoi of Lovely Professional University by just two kg. She acknowledged that winning silver would motivate her to improve even more.

The rivalry between Rima and Rajyashree is not recent, as both secured a 1-2 finish in the 59kg women’s category at the Khelo India Asmita Women National Zonal League-2024-25 in Brahmapur, Odisha.

“This was my first Khelo India University Games, and it feels good to get a silver. There is a reason for that, I have mostly finished fourth, fifth so far, so this silver is a special one. The last medal that I won was a bronze in the All India Inter-University championship,” Rajyashree said.

Rajyashree, who also competed in the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu, finished fourth in her category there as well. She is the daughter of powerlifter C Naveen Kumar and has one younger sister. She trains at home in Kolkata under her mother Rakhi's guidance, who won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships in the women’s 64kg category.

Growing up with a decorated athlete in the family posed its own challenges. Rajyashree acknowledged that the pressure of expectations frequently weighs on her mind before competitions.

“There is mental pressure of performance, when people find my identity, they will count my mother’s achievements. I hope to live up to the expectations,” the soft-spoken lifter said.

Even though her campaign at KIUG ended on Wednesday, Rajyashree has little time to rest.

Later that day, 19-year-old Rajyashree will switch from competitor to supporter as her mother competes in the women’s 69kg weight category, aiming to add another medal to her distinguished career.

