Ahmedabad Marathon to be held on November 24

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 21 : Gujarat Giants' cricketers and kabaddi players will change track to athletics for the eighth edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon, one of the most awaited events in Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad Marathon is scheduled for November 24, which will start and finish at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park.

To kick off the journey and preparations for the marathon, Lt. Col. Surendaran J from the Army, Sanjay Adesara, CBO of Adani Sportsline, Gujarat Giants cricketers Tanuja Kanwar and Kashvee Gautam, Gujarat Giants kabaddi player Parteek Dahiya, Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh, and Assistant Coach Sundaram took part in a race at the Adani Sportsline Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park.

It was flagged off by children from the Adani Sportsline Academy at Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park. The runners were cheered on by young athletes from the Adani Sportsline academies. After the race, the players spent time with academy students, offering them improvement tips.

On November 24, the scenario will be very different as the participating categories are the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.097 km), the 10 km run and the 5 km run. The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, had a change of course for the first time in 2023, and this will be the second edition on this picturesque track. Spread across the city, the track covers iconic locations such as the Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram and Ellis Bridge.

The marathon presents everyone a chance to not only win a medal but also donate for the welfare of India's armed forces. On the sidelines of the marathon, the Army will put up a show of strength to inspire the youth to join the forces. The marathon, which has seen registrations increase every year, promotes not only a healthy lifestyle but also drives a vision aimed at elevating the lives of the people.

"We are thrilled to present the eighth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon," said Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises.

"Over the years, it has carved out a special place on the calendar and in the hearts of Ahmedabad's residents, embodying grit, teamwork and determination. The visible enthusiasm and commitment towards supporting the marathon and standing with our nation's armed forces are truly inspiring. This passion, along with the growing participation from other states, fuels our drive to make the marathon bigger and better every year."

