Ahmedabad Polo Tournament, organised by Gujarat Polo Association, concludes after three days of high-intensity action

Ahmedabad, Jan 5 The Ahmedabad Polo Tournament, Gujarat's biggest polo event, ended on Sunday after three days of intense competition, equestrian sports, and cultural performances.

Organised by the Gujarat Polo Association and supported by the Adani Group, the event's final day blended sports with entertainment. It started with a dance performance and an exciting Trone Act, creating a festive atmosphere for the evening. Equestrian demonstrations highlighted the discipline and skill involved in horse sports.

A key highlight of the third and final day was the match between Apollo Aviators and Lion’s Den Legends, the two women’s teams in the tournament. In a closely fought encounter, Lion’s Den Legends edged past Apollo Aviators 4–3. Sanjula Mann scored all three goals for Apollo Aviators, while Dr. Shivangi Jai Singh led Lion’s Den Legends with three goals. Lavanya Shekhawat was the other goal-scorer.

The men’s final between Mayfair Polo and Pune Warriors then took centre stage, ending with an exciting finish. Both teams were tied at 7–7 at regulation's end, but Pune Warriors secured the victory and the title by scoring the Golden Goal, ending 8-7.

Lance Watson was the key player for Pune Warriors with seven goals, complemented by one from Major Anant Rajpurohit. For Mayfair Polo, Dino Dhankhar and Daniel Otamendi each scored three goals, while Lt. Col Vishal Chauhan added one. The tournament wrapped up with a felicitation and prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Arpan Gupta, Promoter of Gujarat Polo Club, said, “The response to the Ahmedabad Polo Tournament has exceeded our expectations. From the quality of play to the enthusiasm of the spectators, the tournament reflects the growing interest in polo in Gujarat. Our objective was to celebrate the sport’s heritage while making it engaging and accessible for a wider audience, and I believe we have achieved that.”

Sanjay Paladia, Promoter of Gujarat Polo Club, said, “This tournament has demonstrated that Ahmedabad has both the appetite and infrastructure to host polo at a national level. The participation of leading national and international players, the inclusion of women’s teams, the standard of competition, and the scale of the event point to a strong future for polo in Gujarat. We see this as the beginning of a long-term sporting tradition.”

The Ahmedabad Polo Tournament, now successfully concluded, has established itself as an event that connects sport, culture, and heritage, setting the stage for the revival of the “king of games” in the state.

