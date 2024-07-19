AICF to hold annual general body meet on July 24 in Gujarat

Chennai, July 19 The All India Chess Federation (AICF) will hold its annual general body meeting in Gujarat on July 24.

It may be recalled, the AICF, for the first time in its history, had cancelled its AGM slated for June 14 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for non-receipt of audited accounts from its auditors, Arsan & Co, Kanpur.

The email announcing the cancellation of the annual general body meeting read, "Regarding the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that we have not received the signed audited report for the financial year 2023-24 from the AICF Auditor (Arsan & Co) appointed at the previous Annual General Body. Hence we are compelled to cancel the Executive Council and Annual General Body Meeting of AICF scheduled for 14 June 2024. The new date and time of these meetings will be informed soon."

But on July 2, AICF secretary Dev A Patel had sent out the notice calling the annual general body meeting and the agenda to the members.

As per the agenda, the meeting will approve the minutes of the past general body meetings and matters arising out of the minutes.

The other agenda include:

-To consider and approve the audited statement of accounts for the year 2023-24.

-To consider and approve the annual report for 2023-24.

-To consider and approve the budget for 2024-25

-To appoint auditors and a legal firm for 2024 – 2025 and fix their remuneration.

-To discuss and decide on the proposals received from All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB).

-Matters related to various states, including discussion on court order received related to Andhra Pradesh.

-National Championships – To discuss & decide

-Further discussion of AICF Chess development plan.

-Selection criteria for Indian teams for the 45th Chess Olympiad – To discuss & decide.

-Revision on Financial Regulation -To discuss and decide.

-World Junior Chess Championship 2024 – Brief Report.

-World Chess Championship 2024 -To discuss and decide.

-Pending Court Cases & Legal Matters – To discuss & decide.

-Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

AICF president Nitin Narang and secretary Patel, when contacted, did not respond to an IANS query on the availability of audited accounts, possibility of change in auditors.

It is not known whether the AICF plans to appoint a new firm to audit its books.

The chess body in its urgent AGM, which was held on December 28 last year, had decided to appoint another audit firm.

It is expected that the audited accounts and other necessary papers have been ready this time around so that the AGM could be held.

A couple of items listed on the agenda will be of academic nature; the Indian team for the Budapest Olympiad, venue for the World Chess Championship as the AICF has already announced the Olympiad team and the FIDE has announced Singapore as the venue for the World Chess Championship clash.

