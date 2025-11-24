AIFF adopts key constitutional clauses; bars office-bearers from holding two posts

New Delhi, Nov 24 After formally adopting Articles 25.3 (c) and (d) as required by the Supreme Court of India's order on October 15, 2025, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) declared on Monday that its constitution is now completely in line with the court's directives.

Any AIFF executive committee office-bearer is prohibited from concurrently holding office in a state association by the amendments, which were adopted within the three-week window established by the Supreme Court.

“The AIFF Constitution is now in accordance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and the framework recommended by Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao. With this, a matter pending since 2017 stands conclusively resolved,” the federation said in a statement.

These modifications are the result of a protracted legal process that started when the court requested that a new AIFF constitution be drafted. Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao eventually oversaw this process, and his version was submitted in 2023.

The Supreme Court, responding to an AIFF request for clarification on Articles 23.3 and 25.3 (c) and (d), had noted in its October 15 order: “In our judgment, we permitted the present executive to continue till the end of its term to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the already delayed sporting events.”

The bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi made it clear that Articles 25.3 (c) and (d) were essential to the governance structure and must be implemented. “In the same line, and to subserve the same purpose, we direct AIFF to adopt Articles 25.3 (c) and (d) within three weeks from today. We are, therefore, of the opinion that these Articles shall be retained. Articles 25.3 (c) and 25.3 (d) will, however, come into effect after the present executive demits office,” the court said.

But the Supreme Court also made it clear that the AIFF was not obligated to accept Article 23.3 of the draft constitution, which dealt with the requirement that future amendments be approved by the Supreme Court.

The federation also appreciated everyone who helped with the protracted constitutional reform in its statement.

“The AIFF expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all stakeholders and contributors whose time, effort, and cooperation were integral to the successful completion of this process. In alignment with the statutes of FIFA and the AFC, the AIFF remains committed to its mandate to develop, govern, and promote football across India,” it said.

