AIFF identify 207 players under FIFA-backed Talent Development Scheme

New Delhi, July 25 The All India Football Federation, earlier this week, began trials for the U14 boys’ team in Hyderabad, as part of its long-term strategy.

Over the last 18 months, the AIFF’s scouting team, supported by FIFA Talent ID expert Richard Allen, identified 207 potential players, covering competitions like the AIFF youth leagues, national championships, school games, Subroto Cup, and other open trials.

“Through FIFA’s ongoing support to the AIFF under the Talent Development Scheme, we’ve seen real and encouraging progress in identifying and selecting young players. Together with the AIFF, we are proud to be working towards our shared goal of giving every talent a chance,” said Allen.

These 207 players will now be judged by a team of experienced coaches, who will finalise the U14 squad for further training.

The revised and restructured scouting process has also ensured that potential talents from previously under-represented regions such as Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have also been identified.

AIFF Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha said, “Our nationwide scouting effort is driven by one goal — to ensure no talent goes unnoticed. We believe that the players we identify and nurture today will shape the future of the Indian National Team.

In addition to scouting, AIFF has conducted capacity-building workshops for coaches, scouts, and PE teachers to improve talent identification at the grassroots level.

AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan said, "This was something missing in the AIFF — a dedicated, focused scouting department. Thanks to FIFA's Talent Development Scheme and Mr Arsène Wenger, we held the first meeting with potential scouts from across the country, and from there, the scouting initiative has taken off. Since then, a series of scouting activities have taken place at various junior and senior-level events.

"This is one of the latest efforts to catch them young. Now that we have initiated this, we will recalibrate as we go along, and hopefully, in a short time, scouting will become more effective."

